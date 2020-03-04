In the United States was swept by a powerful tornado: at least 23 dead

Tuesday, March 3, the U.S. state Tennessee was struck by a powerful tornado, which killed at least 23 people and dozens were injured. About it reports NBC News.

Have died in four counties: Davidson, where Nashville, Putnam, Benton and Wilson.

“More than 50 million homes and businesses remained without electricity because of bad weather. Strong winds destroyed at least 45 homes”, – stated in the message.

The Governor of Tennessee, bill Lee declared a state of emergency in connection with hurricane. “We’ve got losses across the state. There are missing people,” he said.

According to employees of local emergency services, in Nashville collapsed at least forty buildings. Authorities have opened several shelters to accommodate residents displaced from their homes. One of these shelters open at the farmers ‘ market on the outskirts of the city. Schools in the city closed.