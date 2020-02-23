In the United States was tragically killed the inventor, argued that the Earth is flat (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В США трагически погиб изобретатель, доказывавший, что Земля плоская (видео)

In the US at launch killed 64-year-old engineer-Amateur Mike f’yuz. The incident occurred during a series of experiments whose aim was to prove that the Earth is actually flat.

In the Internet appeared the video of the last moments of a man’s life.

Homemade aircraft with incorrect landing parachute, and the rocket along with a test at full speed crashed into the ground.

Note that the experiments of Fusa, who was called “Mad Mike”, could have a sad end in 2018, when after landing experimental vehicle, he severely injured his back.

On the contrary, much more successful colleague of Fuse, businessman and inventor Elon Musk has hit the live network is optimistic. He danced a dance during the opening of a new plant for the production of Tesla-3 in Shanghai (the ceremony took place before the first of the victims of the deadly coronavirus).

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article