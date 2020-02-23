In the United States was tragically killed the inventor, argued that the Earth is flat (video)

In the US at launch killed 64-year-old engineer-Amateur Mike f’yuz. The incident occurred during a series of experiments whose aim was to prove that the Earth is actually flat.

In the Internet appeared the video of the last moments of a man’s life.

Homemade aircraft with incorrect landing parachute, and the rocket along with a test at full speed crashed into the ground.

Note that the experiments of Fusa, who was called “Mad Mike”, could have a sad end in 2018, when after landing experimental vehicle, he severely injured his back.

