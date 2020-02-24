In the United States will tighten the issuance of green cards

In the United States of America (USA) has decided to tighten the rules for issuing green cards to foreign nationals. About it reports a press-service of the White house.

Monday, February 24 will come into force new rules. The U.S. Supreme court lifted an injunction on the introduction of a rule that determines who is in need of help from the state.

Innovations will be to protect U.S. citizens and will support the social security program for those who really need it.

“This innovation will restore the fundamental legal principle that new members of the society should be financially independent and not to depend on the generosity of US taxpayers,” – said in the White house.