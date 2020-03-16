In the update for Windows 10 errors detected

Microsoft hasn’t officially acknowledged that there is a gap in the updates for Windows 10

Computers users around the world with Windows 10, 1903 version, Windows Server version 1903 (Server Core installation), Windows 10 version 1909 and Windows Server version 1909 (Server Core installation) was under threat because of new operating system updates. A few days ago appeared information about the vulnerability in the SMBv3 Protocol of Microsoft that can infect a computer group, reports comments.ua.

Vulnerability allows to hack the SMB server and SMB client, using specially crafted package. Officially, exploit code has not been published, but Microsoft almost immediately reacted to the situation and has released an update KB4551762 that came out immediately after the cumulative KB4540673. The latest update closes the gap SMBv3. However, causes new errors.

Update KB4551762 can break sound. It is shown that the sound on the PC may not be playable, it is not known how this massive problem.

In addition, the KB4540673 apparently recreates the problem KB4532693, KB4535996.It appears that during the restart of the PC creates a temporary user profile is loaded and it is working. Also, users would get the “blue screen of death” problem with Internet, crash certain applications.

At the moment the problem with the updates not recognized in the company so do not expect quick decisions.