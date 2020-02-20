In the US, a Mexican suspected of spying for Russia

In the United States due to suspicion of spying for the Russian government arrested a Mexican national Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, who lived in Singapore.

About it reported in a press-service of the Ministry of justice States.

According to the documents, Russian government official recruited Fuentes in 2019 and instructed him to rent a specific property in the district Mimai-Dade County (Florida). The apartment has been rented in someone else’s name and data on family and meetings, recruited a foreigner to escape.

After removing flats Fanatec visited Russia, to brief officials on the progress of the task. In February 2020, a Mexican national, was sent back to Moscow, where he met with his recruiter.

“At this meeting, the Russian government official gave Him a physical description of the car the source of the US government and told him to find the car, get the license plate of the vehicle and to specify the physical location of a vehicle source”, – stated in the message.

Fuentes went from Mexico city to Miami 13 February, and the next day his car attracted the attention of a guard of that same government source, for which he was to conduct surveillance. Companion Fanatec managed to photograph the license plate of an American official. During the conversation with the guard, a Mexican national named data, which, if verification has not been confirmed.

February 16 Fanatec and his wife arrived in Miami airport to catch a flight from there to Mexico city. Customs and border control checked wife’s cell phone Mexican and found a larger photo of rooms, the car, owned by the U.S. government. The was located in a folder of recently deleted photos.

Fuentes admitted that he was commissioned to take photos it auto. Check WhatsApp confirmed that he communicated with a Russian government official.