In the US almost died Hollywood star Jared Leto: what happened

American actor and musician Jared Leto almost died when he tried to climb the rock canyon Red Rock. Photos and videos of the dangerous ascent of the Summer was shared with Twitter followers.

48-year-old actor went to the mountains together with an experienced climber and escaped including thanks to fellow pros.

“This is the day when I almost died. Fell when climbing with Alex Honnold. Looked up, and after a few moments, the stone was ground the wire and I hung in the air at an altitude of about 600 feet (180 meters). I remember looking down at the earth, “—said the Summer.

“It was a strange moment — less fear, more understanding and a little sadness. The adrenaline I felt when he was able to go back to the rock… overall it was pretty fun, “admitted the actor.

It was a strange moment — less fear, more matter of fact and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night… pic.twitter.com/Ua6DMLV7fE — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

Recall that Jared Leto, coming to Kiev, amazed fans with looseness and spontaneity. Last time, the artist staged an impromptu concert on the glass bridge, borrowed a guitar from street musicians. A year earlier, the Summer walking around the city and took selfies on the bus.

