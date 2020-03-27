In the US, said when the vaccine for the coronavirus is ready

By Maria Batterbury

USA can get the vaccine for coronavirus COVID-19 for the next season of the disease – by the spring of 2021.

This statement was made at a press briefing at the White house Director of the National Institute of allergic and infectious diseases of the United States Anthony Fauci. The transcript published on the website of the administration of President Donald trump.

He noted that different vaccines are already in the first phase of testing.

According to Fauci, the verification of the safety of the vaccine cannot be avoided, since it is necessary to be sure that it will not harm the patients.

“It will take three months, i.e. until mid-summer, and can easily take more,” said Fauci.

