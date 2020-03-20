In the US the financial crisis began

The largest investment Bank of USA Bank of America (BofA) announced the beginning of the financial crisis. On it informs TV channel CNBC, referring to the report of the senior analyst financial institutions Michelle Meyer.

The economist said the main reason for this situation in the US, the pandemic of a new type of coronavirus COVID-19.

She also noted that to avoid a recession in the American economy will not succeed.

According to its report, at the end of the second quarter of 2020, the country’s economy in the context of quarter-to-quarter collapse to 12% of GDP. Also the results of the annual figure will decrease by 0.8%. Meyer said that the economic situation will provoke growth of unemployment.