In the US, the first person will receive an experimental vaccine against coronavirus

В США первый человек получит экспериментальную вакцину от коронавируса

In the US, the first person will receive an experimental vaccine against coronavirus. The study will hold in Washington the research Institute of health. Reported by the Associated Press.

About who will test the vaccine is unknown. However, to fully validate the vaccine will take from a year to 18 months.

Testing will begin with 45 young healthy people. They will introduce different doses of vaccination. Chances to be infected no vaccination, because they do not contain the virus. Such long testing associated with the fact that doctors need to establish whether causes alarming vaccine side effects.

