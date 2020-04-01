In the US, the national supply of protective equipment against coronavirus

In the United States, almost exhausted the national supply of personal protective equipment due to the spread of coronavirus infection of the new type. About it reports Reuters with reference to sources in the Ministry of internal security of the country.

In particular, the country has almost depleted stocks of protective medical masks, medical gloves, respirators and gowns.

According to one source, a small amount of protective equipment, transferred to the Federal responders. But overall a strategic national reserve of the United States on the brink of a deficit.

“Protective equipment, which may be useful for pandemic coronavirus, it’s almost over”, — stated in the message.

Currently, the United States leads the world in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus. At the moment confirmed over 188 thousand cases of infection and 3873 deaths.