In the US, the pair stole from the store beer for a thousand dollars

A couple from Louisiana, USA, during the week broke into the stores and steal there beer. The total amount stolen was about a thousand dollars. Reported by the Associated Press.

32-year-old Ashley, and 35-year-old Matthew Forbes during the period from 24 to 29 February carried out six thefts at two stores. They were shot by the surveillance cameras, when they filled the shopping cart with cases of beer.

They were detained during an attempt robbery. Previously, some stores forbade them entrance. Girl after the police arrived safely returned all the stolen back to the store. She got charged for drug possession.