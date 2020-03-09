In the US there was a skirmish between the clubs: 17 people injured, 1 killed

As a result of firing between the clubs in the us city of Cleveland, Ohio, 1 person was killed, another 17 were injured. About it reports Fox news.

The incident occurred at the party at approximately 11:30 p.m. after a fight broke out involving several motorcycle clubs.

“Some people were expelled from the party and opened fire on other members, and some of them returned fire,” – said the representative of the Cleveland police Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia.

According to officials, the shooting death of 48-year-old man, and at least 17 people were injured.

The ambulance took five people to the hospital, MetroHealth and University hospital. Two men aged 39 and 53, in critical condition, two women aged 38 and 50 years – in a serious condition and a 59-year-old woman received minor injuries.

Police said that many of the other victims left the scene with the cars and independently went to doctors. Some of them needed surgery.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.