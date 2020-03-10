In the Vatican believe that God will not protect them from coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Ватикане уверены, что бог не защитит их от коронавируса

The Vatican will be closed to tourist visitation of St. Peter’s Square and Basilica because of the coronavirus SARS-COV-2.

This writes the AFP news Agency on Twitter.

These measures are taken to contain the spread of the virus among people. Earlier in Rome, until April 3, shut down all Vatican museums and the museums of the papal basilicas.

In addition, due to the outbreak of the disease in Italy, Pope Francis held the first Sunday sermon via video, and not from the balcony of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, as it traditionally happens.

