In the water in an evening dress. Salma Hayek appeared on the page of DuJour magazine

The actress gave a candid interview to reporters about her family, work and her own acceptance of age.

56-year-old Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek became the heroine and face of the new issue of DuJour magazine, appearing on its pages in bold and luxurious images, as well as giving a frank interview.

On the cover of the publication, celebrity and billionaire wife Francois-Henri Pinault poses in a black dress, lying in the water. In another photo, the actress is shown in a black sparkly evening dress in the middle of a restaurant kitchen, while in the rest of the photos she shows luxurious coats, trench coats and jewelry.

In an interview with reporters, Salma admitted that she brings up modesty in her daughter Valentina, despite the fact that she can give her everything. whatever she wishes.

“My child is modest. I don't know how I did it, but I think it's great that she has there's a wide range of things. So at Christmas I like when she opens millions of presents, but some of them are very small and meaningful, some are very silly and playful, and then she gets one or two really good gifts,” said Hayek.

As you know, Pino is the CEO of the luxury fashion group Kering, which includes brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

Salma also noted that despite Hollywood's obsession with youth, she does not rivals every new ingenue.

“I'm too busy to compare or compete with these other women. I have a family and 30 animals, so I just do my thing. That's why I don't look at other women in I just have to keep up with myself and it's a big challenge and that's all I'm focusing on.”

Frida's star appeared at the magazine's 10th anniversary launch party , at The Venue in New York. She took the stage with DuJour founder Jason Binn.

The Mexican femme fatale replaced original star Thandie Newton in the third installment of the Magic Mike stripper franchise and will star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance in February.

