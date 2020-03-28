In the world only ten: Ronaldo has bought a really expensive car (photos)

At the time, as FIFA proposes to reduce by 50% the salaries of players at the time of the quarantine, pandemic coronavirus, star Cristiano Ronaldo is not used to save on yourself.

According to the Supercar Blog, the athlete bought a new car. New clothes in the fleet Ronaldo, currently located in his native Madeira in quarantine, will be Bugatti Centodieci worth $ 9 million. Sports car edition of just ten pieces, the wheel which its owner will be able to sit in 2021, released specially for the 110th anniversary of Bugatti.

Bugatti Centodieci

Note that in the collection of player already have several of this brand — Chiron (2.8 million euros, pictured in the header) and the Veyron (2.6 million euros). It was also reported that the Portuguese pre-ordered La Voiture Noire worth 11 million euros, but the Ronaldo has denied this information.

Bugatti Veyron

Recall that Cristiano is also actively helps in the fight against the pandemic in the fashion industry — in particular, the Portuguese gave up their hotels in Lisbon and on Madeira by hospitals to accommodate the sick, and along with his agent Jorge Mendes has allocated 1 million Euro to the three intensive care units in the hospitals of Lisbon and Oporto.

