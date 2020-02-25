In Transcarpathia urgently setting up a Committee for coronavirus in Italy

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

In Transcarpathia held a temporary anti-epidemic Commission of the regional state administration due to the spread of the coronavirus in Italy. It is reported Mukachevo.net.

The meeting of the temporary epidemic Commission will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at 10:00. The meeting also invited doctors, customs officers and border guards.

As it turned out, in Transcarpathia returned many Ukrainians in the “Italian vans”. And also, in the regional infectious diseases hospital brought local residents of the village Dedovo with a high temperature. He admitted that he had contacted a Chinese citizen in Hungary a few weeks ago.

Maria Batterbury

