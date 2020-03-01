In Turkey detained journalists of the Russian propaganda news Agency

Turkish police detained three journalists of the Russian news Agency Sputnik, working in Ankara for publishing a propaganda character. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Russian President Vladimir Putin not to intervene in a confrontation between Turkey and the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

According to the local newspaper Sözcü, the reason for the detention of the journalists was the publication on the Agency’s website under the heading “Stolen province: why France gave Turkey a part of Syria 80 years ago.”

On the attack late in the evening of February 29, in his Telegram channel said the chief editor of the Agency Margarita Simonyan. She wrote that the unknown broke into the apartment of three members of the Turkish Bureau of Sputnik in Ankara, threatening and accusing of treason in connection with their work in the Russian media.

According to her, each of the assailants of organized groups had about 10 people. According to Simonyan, the attackers were shouting various anti-Russian slogans and fled before police arrived. During the attack no one was hurt.

According to Simonyan, after the attack, employees of Sputnik in Ankara not to get in touch.

Reference: Hatay province, which was discussed in the publication, was ceded to Turkey in 1939 by agreement with France, which ruled Syria as a mandated territory.

As reported “FACTS” in the last days of February 2020 escalated the confrontation between Turkey and Syria — the Syrian and Turkish soldiers exchanged heavy blows. Russia, which supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, once again, sent to the coast of Syria, two military frigates and landing ship. In turn, the United States, the support of President Erdogan, carrier strike group the U.S. Navy led by the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower, which has already entered the Mediterranean sea.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter