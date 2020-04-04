In Turkey, people under 20 years was forbidden to leave the house

Turkey strengthened quarantine measures. In particular, persons under the age of 20 years are forbidden to go out, all are required to wear protective masks, 15 days closed entry and exit of vehicles in 30 major cities and in the province of Zonguldak.

On 3 April, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports UKRINFORM.

“This night we close the entry and exit of vehicles from 30 major cities and in the province of Zonguldak. From midnight we are also introducing a ban for persons under the age of 20 at the exit to the street,” – said in a statement.

According to the President of Turkey, tomorrow it is mandatory to wear masks in crowded places such as markets and markets.

“An administrative penalty and prosecution, be used without hesitation to all those who do not fulfill the requirements. I trust my nation, these are not empty words. We see the manifestation of that trust at every step. The better we observe, the more in control of the situation and can confront the threat,” Erdogan said.

For the last day in Turkey recorded 2786 new cases of coronavirus, 69 people died. The total number of cases – 20 921 just died 425. Recovered 484 people.