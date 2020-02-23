In Turkey’s devastating earthquake: there are victims (video)

A powerful earthquake, whose epicenter was located in Iran, happened in Turkey. Considerable damage occurred in the Turkish province of van. Killed at least nine people, and another 37 injured.

The earthquake occurred on February 23 at 1:26 a.m. local time in the area Derebucak (Iran) at a depth of 14.76 km. the magnitude of the quake was 5.7 points, writes Apostrophe.

In the East of Turkey, many buildings were damaged, people were under the rubble. In the victim of the earthquake region sent rescue. Meanwhile, the new aftershocks of magnitude 4.5 occurred in the Central Turkish province of Konya.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, this is not the first earthquake in Turkey in recent times. So, on January 24 in Turkey a powerful earthquake, which killed more than twenty people.

