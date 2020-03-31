In Turkmenistan, a very original way decided to fight coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Туркменистане весьма оригинально решили побороть коронавирус

Turkmen authorities forbade the use of the word “coronavirus”.

This was reported by reporters without borders.

It is noted that the state media of Turkmenistan no longer allowed to use that word, it is also removed from information leaflets on health, distributed in schools, hospitals and workplaces.

Turkmen citizens have access only to one-sided information about the epidemic of coronavirus.

The representative of the “Radio Azatlyk” argues that people on the streets wearing protective masks or talking about the pandemic, could be arrested.

In addition, according to the authorities in Turkmenistan are still not revealed a single case of the disease.

“Reporters without borders” consider that with the exception of the Turkmen dictionary, the word “coronavirus” to hide all information about the pandemic, the government is endangering its citizens.”

Turkmenistan ranked last in World press freedom index for 2019, is one of the most closed countries in the world.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article