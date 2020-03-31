In Turkmenistan, a very original way decided to fight coronavirus

Turkmen authorities forbade the use of the word “coronavirus”.

This was reported by reporters without borders.

It is noted that the state media of Turkmenistan no longer allowed to use that word, it is also removed from information leaflets on health, distributed in schools, hospitals and workplaces.

Turkmen citizens have access only to one-sided information about the epidemic of coronavirus.

The representative of the “Radio Azatlyk” argues that people on the streets wearing protective masks or talking about the pandemic, could be arrested.

In addition, according to the authorities in Turkmenistan are still not revealed a single case of the disease.

“Reporters without borders” consider that with the exception of the Turkmen dictionary, the word “coronavirus” to hide all information about the pandemic, the government is endangering its citizens.”

Turkmenistan ranked last in World press freedom index for 2019, is one of the most closed countries in the world.