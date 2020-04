In Ukraine 1319 cases of coronavirus disease

According to the Ministry of health, as of 9:00 on 6 April in Ukraine 1319 cases COVID-19, 38 of them fatal, 28 patients were healed. The day was recorded 68 new cases.

Currently the disease is detected:

Vinnyts’ka oblast – 75;

Volyn oblast – 24 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk oblast -14 cases;

Donetsk region – 9 cases;

Zhytomyrs’ka oblast – 11 cases;

Transcarpathia -35 cases;

Zaporozhye region – 41 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk oblast – 116 cases;

Kirovograd region – 41 cases;

Kiev – 234 cases;

Kyiv region – 91 cases;

Lviv region – 27 cases;

Lugansk region – 3 cases;

Odessa region – 27 cases;

Poltavs’ka oblast – 11 cases;

Rivne oblast – 39 cases;

Sums’ka oblast – 51 case;

Ternopil oblast – 160 cases;

Kharkiv region – 1 case;

Kherson region – 10 cases;

Khmelnytsky region – 10 cases;

Chernivtsi region – 220 cases;

Cherkasy region – 62 cases;

Chernihiv region – 7 cases.