In Ukraine, 669 people infected with coronavirus, 17 of them died

As of 10.00 on April 1, Ukraine has recorded 669 cases of coronavirus. Only 17 died, and 10 were cured.

During the day there were 120 new cases.

This was stated by the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Victor Liashko during the daily briefing, report Fakty.com.ua.

“It is worth noting that we fix a fatal case of Covid-19 in any case, if a person’s diagnosed. However, this does not mean that all 17 people had died from the coronavirus, because some of them had other diseases, which became the cause of death, such as diabetes,” — said Lyashko.

He added that soon the Ministry will publish information on each fatal case separately.