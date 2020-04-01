In Ukraine, 669 people infected with coronavirus, 17 of them died

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В Украине 669 человек заразились коронавирусом, 17 из них умерли

As of 10.00 on April 1, Ukraine has recorded 669 cases of coronavirus. Only 17 died, and 10 were cured.

During the day there were 120 new cases.

This was stated by the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Victor Liashko during the daily briefing, report Fakty.com.ua.

“It is worth noting that we fix a fatal case of Covid-19 in any case, if a person’s diagnosed. However, this does not mean that all 17 people had died from the coronavirus, because some of them had other diseases, which became the cause of death, such as diabetes,” — said Lyashko.

He added that soon the Ministry will publish information on each fatal case separately.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article