In Ukraine, a day revealed 109 infected with the new coronavirus

Over the past day in Ukraine identified 109 new laboratory-confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus. It is reported the health Ministry on his page in Facebook. Thus in our country recorded 418 cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19.

Of the 418 patients, 9 died and 5 recovered (4 adults, 1 child). At the moment coronavirus disease discovered:

Vinnyts’ka oblast – 22 case;

Volyn oblast – 2 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk oblast – 6 cases;

Donetsk oblast – 2 cases;

Zhytomyrs’ka oblast – 5 (1 fatal) cases;

Zakarpattia oblast – 1 case;

Zaporozhye region – 11 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk oblast – 41 (3 fatal) case;

Kirovograd region – 4 cases;

Kiev – 82 cases;

Kyiv region – 45 cases;

Lviv region – 5 cases;

Lugansk region – 2 cases;

Odessa region – 8 cases;

Poltavs’ka oblast – 1 case;

Rivne region – 9 cases (2 fatal);

Sumy region – 6 cases (1 fatal);

Ternopil region – 57 cases (1 fatal);

Kharkiv region – 1 case;

Kherson region – 1 case;

Khmelnitsky region – 1 case;

Chernivtsi region – 59 (1 lethal 5 recovery) cases;

Cherkasy region – 46 cases;

Chernihiv region – 1 case.

Data on the disease are absent from the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk oblasts and the city of Sevastopol.