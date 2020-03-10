In Ukraine, an American reality show House Hunters

Photo: press service

The TV channel “1+1” preparing to demonstrate the reality show “Lubi, mi perezcano” is a famous American project, which in the original is called “House Hunters” and which became a worldwide hit.

The format of the project, the audience watched as couples from all over the world make decisions, choosing a new home.

Photo: press service

The main characters are ordinary people, couples or families who have had the need to look for a new home: someone was offered a job in another city, and someone decided to choose to study abroad. Coming to a new country, they turn to local real estate agent who helps the heroes to find a new home.

Photo: press service

It is no secret that the solution of housing problems can be a real ordeal for any family, so in the episodes of the program viewers will watch and even how to negotiate between a pair of given desire each other, and what tricks women in love is able to convince the man to choose the home of your dreams.

In each episode of the programme, the heroes choose one housing option among the three proposed. It will be a cosy apartment or a luxurious house, heroes will be able to rent or buy them on private property. At the end of each episode the audience will see the story of heroes after a few months in the new house. They will tell you what changes were made to the interior of the new house and that they are able to inspire a new house. In addition, participants will share their experience, what are the nuances you need to consider when choosing housing.

Photo: press service

The audience will travel with the characters to different corners of the world: from Australia to America, and learn about the peculiarities of living in each country. “Lubi, mi perezcano” — entertainment for the entire family about finding the ideal housing for families with different circumstances and different budgets.

Photo: press service