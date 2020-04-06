In Ukraine avivasa z smartphone-frog Motorola Razr for 50 tisyach UAH

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

В Україні з'явивиться смартфон-жабка Motorola Razr за 50 тисяч гривень

In Ukraine startovala peredavlennyh on the smartphone raskladku s Knockin the screen Motorola Razr.

Brand Motorola Golosov about povernennya on Ukrainian market kultowa of rozkladaci Motorola Razr. Smartphone s Knockin the screen of dostupni for poperedni zamovlennya on sit the manufacturer in the Internet magasin one s prodavtsu elektronke for znow 50 000 UAH.

Smartphone Motorola Razr mscit basic Flex View display p-OLED digonally 6.2 inch s permitted 2142х876 pxlw (spowderhorn storm 21:9). Screen shintsa napl in horizontal plomin, powders UNIAN.

On Sunny storoni attach dostupni dodatkowy the OLED display Quick View digonally 2.7 inch z razdelno statstg 800×600 pxels. He dozvola vzaimozachet s it is important to npharmacy on the go, without neophot vgcreate smartphone povnistyu. Koristuvach Mauger stesnyat juski, Vdovin on notification, stesnyat bezkontaktni payment, upravljati music, are Robit self, use the Google Assistant I promptly zminyuvati some settings: for example, vkljuciti ABO wincote Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Hotspot in one.

В Україні з'явивиться смартфон-жабка Motorola Razr за 50 тисяч гривень

Aparat mstit processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6 GB operative memory at th wbudowana 128 GB flash memory at. Basically a camera then the single 16-megapxel s F/1,7 ) mode Night Vision. The front facing camera of wykonana on bus 5-megapxel sensor. Batteries harakterizuetsya mnscu 2510 mA·year. Smartphone trimas devel m USB-C, Patrico charge with the transfer of 15 W ENERG th scanner vdbecv palcu, roseni have vistop pid screen. New Patria only the standard eSIM typical slot for SIM cards no. For virobnictva smartphone vykorystovuyutsia Narava steel I zahisni the slopes 3D Gorilla Glass.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article