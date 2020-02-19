In Ukraine banned the film with President Zelensky

Just under the ban from the state got five tapes. Two of them are banned because of Steven Seagal and Gerard Depardieu.

The state Agency of Ukraine for the movie banned the screening of the film with the acting President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. This was reported on the official website of the Department.

It is noted that, in 2019 under the ban were five tapes. They are not allowed to distribute and show in cinemas, on television and for any other commercial purposes.

Three films were banned on the basis of orders of Ministry of culture “On amendments to the list of people who pose a threat to national security”.

So the movie Machete is impossible to show because Steven Seagal and feed the Urchins of Timpelbach for Gerard Depardieu.

Russian movie Eight first dates was banned because of Actresses Catherine Barnabas. In this film also played the acting President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, speaking also one of the producers and writers of the tape.

The list includes two Russian films: I don’t think so and Boom.