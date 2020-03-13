In Ukraine coronavirus recorded in two areas

As of Friday, March 13, coronavirus recorded in two regions of Ukraine.

Reports about it Apostrophe.

Coronavirus COVID-19 was recorded in Chernivtsi, and Zhytomyr regions.

In Chernivtsi recorded two cases:

the man returned from Italy and two days later went to the doctors with suspected coronavirus, which later was confirmed by doctors:

confirmed infection in men whose wife recently returned from Italy.

And in Radomyshl, Zhytomyr region, 71-a woman returned from Poland, March 3, she felt the symptoms of the coronavirus, but the doctor asked only after 9 days, on March 12. The next day the pensioner died. This case was the first fatal in Ukraine.