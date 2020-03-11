In Ukraine declared a quarantine

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced quarantine in Ukraine during the outbreak of coronavirus in the world. This was announced by MP Victoria syumar in Facebook.

She noted that from March 12 for three weeks, until 3 April, Ukraine introduced quarantine.

It provides:

  • closure of educational institutions,
  • the prohibition of mass gatherings, more than 200 people,
  • the closure of flights to some countries.

Will also be closed most of the checkpoint. Of the 219 will remain 49.

