In Ukraine detected 548 cases of infection with mers – MOZ

In Ukraine as at 22:00 on Monday, 30 March, recorded 548 laboratory-confirmed PCR study of cases of infection with coronavirus Covid-19. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

Total in Ukraine recorded 13 deaths from Covid-19. Only 8 people have recovered — repeated laboratory tests revealed no virus in the body.

Compared to the morning statistics of the Ministry of health where it was reported 480 cases of infection with coronavirus, one day the number of infected has increased to 68, according to BAGNET.