In Ukraine detected 548 cases of infection with mers – MOZ

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В Украине выявили уже 548 случаев заражения коронавирусом, - МОЗ

In Ukraine as at 22:00 on Monday, 30 March, recorded 548 laboratory-confirmed PCR study of cases of infection with coronavirus Covid-19. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

Total in Ukraine recorded 13 deaths from Covid-19. Only 8 people have recovered — repeated laboratory tests revealed no virus in the body.

Compared to the morning statistics of the Ministry of health where it was reported 480 cases of infection with coronavirus, one day the number of infected has increased to 68, according to BAGNET.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article