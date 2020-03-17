In Ukraine in the near future will bring a million tests for the diagnosis of coronavirus

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky expects deliveries to Ukraine million rapid tests for coronavirus from China. About Zelensky said in a television broadcast, according to BAGNET.

“March 21 to Ukraine from China will bring a million systems rapid tests for the coronavirus,” said the President.

He noted that the delivery to Ukraine of test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus is made possible through the efforts of the head of Alibaba Group Jack MA and the Ukrainian businessman Alexander Yaroslavsky.

According to Zelensky, Jack MA has financed the delivery of 80 million dollars.

Tests will be enough for a million people. They will be sent to hospitals, and the military on the front line in the Donbass, said the head of state.