In Ukraine increased the number infected with coronavirus – MOZ

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В Украине увеличилось количество зараженных коронавирусом - МОЗ

On Thursday evening, March 19, it became known that in Ukraine officially confirmed 21 cases of infection with coronavirus. It is reported by the Ministry of health.

“The results of the study virological reference laboratory Center of public health of Ukraine received a total of 17 positive results at COVID-19: Chernivtsi (10), Zhytomyr (1), Kyiv (2), Donetsk (1), Ivano-Frankivsk (1) regions and Kyiv (2).

According to the results of studies of regional laboratories identified: Dnepropetrovsk – 2, Kyiv – 1,
One case confirmed in Kiev”, – stated in the message.

