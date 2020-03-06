In Ukraine now has its own Sherlock Holmes (photos)

Completed work on a new detective series “Renunciation” (“Ukraine”), storyline reminiscent of the thrilling stories about the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. Its Directors were Sergei Sotnichenko and Anton goyda. Art Director — Ivan Stepanenko. Specially for shootings in pavilion near Kiev was built the police station. Work on some scenes of the painting took place in the capital wasteland, rehab, and even the hospital. The main role of the young talented operative Vlad Romanenko, played by a popular Ukrainian actor Makar Tikhomirov, known from the movie “Cyborg”.

— Each episode of “Renunciation” — a separate detective story, the script of which was written specifically for the realities of today, — told the “FACTS” Director Sergey Sotnichenko. — We focused on lovers of the genre, fans of Sherlock Holmes. By the way, our hero is due to a complex nature received from the staff even nicknamed Sherlock Holmes.

Makar Tikhomirov recognized that the role of operative became for him a new experience. Especially for her the actor had to learn to use a gun.

Makar Tikhomirov

— With the machine I used worked, but with a gun — no, — said Makar. — But I have learned how it is wearing fairly quickly. I just have good visual information reading: looked like a professional policeman who had the gun, notice how he puts his fingers exactly repeated these movements.

in which Makar Tikhomirov played a major role.

Ukrainian detective series “the Sniffer” was a great success — it was bought in France.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter