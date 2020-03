In Ukraine recorded 218 cases of infection with mers – MOZ

Over the past day in Ukraine ill with the coronavirus 62 people. Only 218 cases of infection Covid-19. This was during a briefing said Deputy Minister of health Viktor Lyashko, informs BAGNET.

According to Lyashko, it is expected that today, 27 March, one more patient will be discharged from the hospital.

Now coronavirus disease discovered: Vinnytsia region – 5 cases; Volyn oblast – 2 cases; Dnipropetrovsk oblast – 3 cases, Donetsk oblast – 2 cases; Zaporozhye region – 8 cases; Zakarpattia oblast – 1 case; Zhytomyr region – 2 (1 fatal) case; Ivano-Frankivsk oblast – 24 (2 latlng) event; Kyiv – 47 cases; Kyiv region – 32 cases; Lviv region – 3 cases; Lugansk region – 1 case; Odessa region – 4 cases; Rivne region – 9 cases; Ternopil region – 25 cases (1 fatal); Kherson oblast – 1 case; Chernivtsi oblast – 47 (1 fatal) cases; Cherkasy region – 2 cases.