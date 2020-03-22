In Ukraine recorded 47 cases of infection with coronavirus

The Ministry of health (MOH) of Ukraine has confirmed 47 cases of infection with coronavirus. About it reported in a press-service of the Ministry of health.

The death toll is 3 people.

At the moment the disease is detected in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Ternopil regions and in Kyiv.

In the capital of Ukraine has registered 10 cases of coronavirus. Eight of those infected were infected in European countries, mainly in France and Germany.