In Ukraine registered 7 new cases of infection with coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В Украине зафиксировали 7 новых случаев заражения коронавирусом

As of Wednesday morning, March 18, in Ukraine laboratory confirmed 14 cases Covid-19.

The results of the study virological reference laboratory Center of public health of Ukraine received 14 positive results for coronavirus: Chernivtsi (10), Zhytomyr (1), Kiev (1) Kiev region and (2).

Of new discovered:

Kyiv region (1) – 44-year-old man was abroad;

Chernivtsi (6) – 33-year-old woman (fatal), aged 31, 10, 18 years, two kids a year and ten months, and six months. All of them are contacts of a previously confirmed case, transmit Podrobnosti.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article