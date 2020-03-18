In Ukraine registered 7 new cases of infection with coronavirus

As of Wednesday morning, March 18, in Ukraine laboratory confirmed 14 cases Covid-19.

The results of the study virological reference laboratory Center of public health of Ukraine received 14 positive results for coronavirus: Chernivtsi (10), Zhytomyr (1), Kiev (1) Kiev region and (2).

Of new discovered:

Kyiv region (1) – 44-year-old man was abroad;

Chernivtsi (6) – 33-year-old woman (fatal), aged 31, 10, 18 years, two kids a year and ten months, and six months. All of them are contacts of a previously confirmed case, transmit Podrobnosti.