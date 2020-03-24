In Ukraine registered 84 cases of infection Covid-19
According to the CHP Ukraine, as at 10.00 a.m. on 24 March in Ukraine 84 laboratory-confirmed cases Covid-19, including 3 deaths, 1 patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital.
During the day, recorded 11 new cases.
Covid-19 officially confirmed:
- Dnipropetrovsk region — 2;
- Donetsk region — 1;
- Zhytomyr region — 2 (1 fatal);
- Ivano-Frankivsk region — 5 (1 fatal);
- Kiev — 29;
- Kiev region — 15, including 10 in the last day
- Lviv region — 2;
- Ternopil region — 2 cases, including 1 in the last day;
- Chernivtsi region — 25 (1 fatal);
- Cherkasy region — 1 confirmed in recent days.