In Ukraine registered 84 cases of infection Covid-19

В Украине зафиксировано 84 случая инфицирования Covid-19

According to the CHP Ukraine, as at 10.00 a.m. on 24 March in Ukraine 84 laboratory-confirmed cases Covid-19, including 3 deaths, 1 patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

During the day, recorded 11 new cases.

Covid-19 officially confirmed:

  • Dnipropetrovsk region — 2;
  • Donetsk region — 1;
  • Zhytomyr region — 2 (1 fatal);
  • Ivano-Frankivsk region — 5 (1 fatal);
  • Kiev — 29;
  • Kiev region — 15, including 10 in the last day
  • Lviv region — 2;
  • Ternopil region — 2 cases, including 1 in the last day;
  • Chernivtsi region — 25 (1 fatal);
  • Cherkasy region — 1 confirmed in recent days.

