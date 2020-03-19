In Ukraine, reported 2 cases of infection COVID-19

The Ministry of health reported 16 infected Covid-19 on the territory of Ukraine. This is the official telegrams channel.

“As of 22:00 on 18 March in Ukraine registered 16 cases COVID-19:

Chernivtsi (10), Zhytomyr (1) Kiev (2), Donetsk (1) regions and Kyiv (2)”, – stated in the message.

It is also reported that for March 18 patients received 51 and 103 of the contact person. According to the regional laboratories tested today using the PCR method 6 samples, all negative.

Virology reference laboratory Center of public health of Ukraine explores not only samples people who have a suspicion, and assigned contact persons.