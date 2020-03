Friday, March 20, in Ukraine the number of people infected with coronavirus COVID-19 has risen to 39 people. About this BAGNET learned from the press service of the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

It is reported that 10 new cases were recorded in the Chernivtsi region.

“As of 22:00 on 20 March, Ukraine confirmed 39 cases COVID-19. 10 new cases are recorded in the Chernivtsi region”, – stated in the Ministry of health.