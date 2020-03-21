In Ukraine the number of people infected with coronavirus has risen to 41

In Ukraine the number of people infected with coronavirus COVID-19 has increased to 41 people. About it reported in a press-service of the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

It is noted that two new cases of infection were recorded in the Kyiv and Ternopil regions.

“As of 23:00 on 20 March, Ukraine confirmed 41 cases COVID-19. New cases were registered in Kyiv (1) and Ternopil (1) regions. Currently in Ukraine 3 death from COVID-19”, – stated in the message.