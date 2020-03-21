In Ukraine the number of people infected with coronavirus has risen to 41

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В Украине число зараженных коронавирусом возросло до 41

In Ukraine the number of people infected with coronavirus COVID-19 has increased to 41 people. About it reported in a press-service of the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

It is noted that two new cases of infection were recorded in the Kyiv and Ternopil regions.

“As of 23:00 on 20 March, Ukraine confirmed 41 cases COVID-19. New cases were registered in Kyiv (1) and Ternopil (1) regions. Currently in Ukraine 3 death from COVID-19”, – stated in the message.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article