In Ukraine there is a calculation of the worst case scenario the spread of the virus, it is comparable with the situation in Italy, – Emets

Ukraine has calculated the worst scenario of development of events in connection with the spread of the coronavirus, it is comparable with the situation in Italy. This broadcast of a television said the Minister of health Ilya Yemets.

According to him, based on medical experience, you should always consider the possibility of events in the worst situation.

“We need a script now for this problem the worst to consider. And this scenario we can, by analogy with Italy and see with Spain. Therefore, the chief health officer, my Deputy do the calculations in the worst scenario,” said Yemets.

We will remind, in Italy from the coronavirus has killed more than 5 thousand people.

In Ukraine today confirmed 73 cases of infection.