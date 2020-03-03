In Ukraine there is an interactive map roads

Monday, March 2, the Ministry of the digital transformation of Ukraine, told about the introduction of interactive maps with information on repairs. About it reports a press-Department service.

With the help of a card can receive information about the condition of the driveway (repairs, accidents, traffic, obstructing traffic), the roadside service, the location of the Parking and emergency-dangerous areas, weather conditions on the roads.

“Ukravtodor has launched an interactive map roads, where possible in real time to see all of the areas that will be renovated according to the plans this year”, – stated in the message Minsitry.