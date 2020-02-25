In Ukraine will appear again the chief state sanitary doctor

The Cabinet will restore the position of the chief state sanitary doctor.

“When there is a threat of an epidemic outbreak, most of the issues falls on the shoulders of the chief state sanitary doctor. This post was in due time liquidated by decision of the government, it will be restored”, – said the Deputy head of the Ministry Victor Lyashko.

In the near future the functions of the chief state sanitary doctor will be assigned to the Deputy Minister of health.

However, Viktor Lyashko did not specify what the Deputy head of the Ministry of health will get the job.

Source: Freedom of speech