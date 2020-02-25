In Ukraine will appear again the chief state sanitary doctor

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В Украине снова появится главный государственный санитарный врач

The Cabinet will restore the position of the chief state sanitary doctor.

“When there is a threat of an epidemic outbreak, most of the issues falls on the shoulders of the chief state sanitary doctor. This post was in due time liquidated by decision of the government, it will be restored”, – said the Deputy head of the Ministry Victor Lyashko.

In the near future the functions of the chief state sanitary doctor will be assigned to the Deputy Minister of health.

However, Viktor Lyashko did not specify what the Deputy head of the Ministry of health will get the job.

Source: Freedom of speech

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article