In Ukraine will do the potatoes. bio packing.

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

В Украине будут делать биоупаковку из картофеля

The company “Central plains Group Ukraine”, founded by a group of Scottish investors, will open in Kamenka-bug district, Lviv region production biopacking from potato starch.

This was announced by the head of Department for investment policy LOG Roman Mathis, reports Tvoemisto.tv.

“Now it begins with the cultivation of raw materials and installation of equipment at the facility, which it acquired for reconstruction. By the end of the year, production will start,” said Mathis.

According YouControl, LTD. “Central plains Group Ukraine” was registered on 25 Oct 2019. In the village of Velykosilky Kamenka-bug district she has two houses and 177 of the land. The Director is Vladimir Shegda.

