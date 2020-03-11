In Ukrainian pharmacies are awaiting tests for coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В украинских аптеках ожидают тесты для определения коронавируса

The Ukrainian government is planning to purchase in China, tests for rapid identification of coronavirus, which continues to spread around the world. The money for this was allocated from the state budget.

This was announced by Deputy head of the health Ministry Victor Lyashko.

According to him, Chinese tests will be able to use all the Ukrainians, it does not need special education. In pharmacies one test would cost 360 USD.

To purchase tests, funds will be allocated from the state budget. But neither the purchases nor the amount of money Lyashko said.

“We are expanding laboratory capacity and the health care system,” said the official.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
