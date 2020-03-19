In USA earthquake

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В США произошло мощное землетрясение

On Wednesday morning, March 18, in the United States. in Utah, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 points. It is reported by CNN.

According to Geological service of the United States, the earthquake occurred at about 7:09 local time and was centered about 10 miles West of salt lake city and not far from the town of Magna.

It is noted that at present information on victims or injured in the earthquake have been reported, however it is known that in some areas there were power outages.

Maria Batterbury

