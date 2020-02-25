In Vietnam, the world’s first transplanted hand from a living donor

By Maria Batterbury in Health

Во Вьетнаме впервые в мире пересадили кисть от живого донора

Military surgeons in Hanoi, Vietnam for the first time in the world to transplant a hand from a living donor to a patient who lost part of his hand at production in 2016.

A complex operation on 21 January lasted for eight hours and was successful. The surgeons had to connect the 36 muscles and two large bones and many other tissues.

During the month, a new hand men are fully accustomed.

The donor was another patient who was also unable to save the hand after injury. The brush amputated arm is practically not affected.

Source: VNExpress

Maria Batterbury

