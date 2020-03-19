In Wuhan for the first time no new cases of coronavirus

At that time, as Europe has surpassed China in number of people infected with coronavirus, in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was the epicentre of the outbreak COVID-19, and in the entire province of Hubei for the first time was not registered new cases during the day.

At the peak of the epidemic was reported about the thousands of new cases of infection with coronavirus in Wuhan on a daily basis.

At the same time, in Hubei province occurred eight new deaths of patients in whom the disease was diagnosed earlier. Six of them occurred in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

As reports Reuters with reference to the National Commission of health of China, in other regions of mainland of China registered 34 new confirmed cases, and 21 of them in Beijing. They were all diagnosed in people who come from abroad.

The total number of cases in mainland China according to official figures is 80 928. The number of deaths — 3245 people.

It is expected that the case in Wuhan will not be recorded new infections in the 14 days, the authorities may remove introduced in mid-January, the ban on travel for the residents of this 11-million city.

See also: Doctors told how is caused by a coronavirus illness — days.

See also: “No handshakes! Doors open fist or thigh”: advice of the Professor-virologist from the United States.



We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter