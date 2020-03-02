In Wuhan has closed the first hospital for infected with coronavirus — ended patients

At that time, as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the globe, touching all continents except Antarctica, in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where “started” the epidemic, the number of cases plummeted. Due to the lack of patients already closed the first hospital that was here hastily equipped for infected COVID-19. According to Reuters, she already wrote the last 34 patients who had recovered from a viral infection.

This, and another 15 health facilities (a total of 12 thousand seats) was built very rapidly in Wuhan to combat the spread of the virus.

In Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan, March 1 for the first time since January there were less than 200 new HIV infections — 196.

