In Zaporozhye hospitalized woman with suspected coronavirus. It is known that the patient had just returned from Italy. About it reports “UKRINFORM” with reference to the Director of GU “Zaporizhzhya regional center of the Ministry of health” of the Novel Terekhov.

“This is the first time when we sent biological material to Kiev, to exclude the coronavirus,” said he.

According to doctors, the woman born in 1972 worked in Italy. On 1 March she got caught in the rain and cold.

“She has chronic pyelonephritis. So she started taking the antibiotics. But her employers have released the woman home,” – said Terekhov.

Through Milan woman arrived in Boryspil, she had a temperature of 37.3, but given chronic disease and the absence of signs of other viral infections a woman was allowed to Board the train to Berdyansk. Already on the road, her condition worsened, she turned to the conductor. In Zaporozhye train station, a woman met the doctors and was admitted to the hospital.

“March 9, she was hospitalized. Had been x-rayed and diagnosed with viral respiratory infections, strep throat, pneumonia. To exclude coronavirus we have sent biological material to Kiev. The result should be two days”, – said Terekhov.

Now the woman gets the necessary treatment, is in a separate box. The car in which she was riding, sent to disinfection, the guide is also under the supervision of doctors. Other passengers in the compartment with a woman was not.