Independiente V Villa Mitre live streaming free for the Argentine Cup

Independiente V Villa Mitre. Forecast for the Argentine Cup match (March 18, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the Argentine Cup match, in which on March 18, Independiente will host Villa Metre. What to expect from this duel? – the answer is in our material.

Independiente

The Super League team finished the season in 14th position, earning eight wins and five draws for the season, with goals scored and goals conceded at 27 by 25.

After a series of unsuccessful matches, Indenpendiente ended the tournament on a major note, defeating Central Cordoba (3-0). Romero team striker scored 12 goals and became the best sniper not only in his native club.

Villa Mitre

” Villa Mitre ” – a modest club from the tournament, called Torneo Federal A. After 22 rounds of the current championship guests led the standings, having produced for the current season of 10 wins and nine draws, and the defense team – sample reliability – nine goals conceded.

In the last round, Mitre tied with Huventud (0-0), for which we made a prediction.

Statistics

Independiente have won 4 of their last 6 home matches

Villa Metre have lost only 1 of their last 10 away matches

The last personal match ended in a draw (2: 2)

Forecast

Bookmakers are on the side of the hosts and representatives of the Super League, but we believe that the guests are now a serious opponent and are unlikely to just give a ticket to the 1/16 Cup final. We assume the game is on the opposite courses and we assume that today the teams, at least, will score against each other.

Our forecast is that both will score and bet on it along the line of BC Betcity with a coefficient of 1.88